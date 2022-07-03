ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child together

By Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 14, 2021.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

  • Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child together, TMZ reports.
  • The couple was spotted walking in Beverly Hills on Saturday, with Aiko sporting a baby bump.
  • The rapper and singer have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to photos obtained by TMZ .

The outlet reports that the rapper and singer, both 34, were seen walking in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, with photos showing Aiko wearing a gray maxi dress that accentuated her baby bump.

The child would be Sean's first and Aiko's second — she shares 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner with R&B singer O'Ryan, People reports .

TMZ reported on Sunday that a representative for the couple confirmed the news, telling the publication that Aiko and Sean "are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

Representatives for Sean did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Representatives for Aiko declined to comment.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko attend the Roc Nation brunch on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

According to People, the couple has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. They collaborated on several songs together before getting together, including "I'm Gonna Be" in 2012 and "I Know" in 2015. In 2016, Aiko and Sean released a collaborative album named after their hip-hop duo Twenty88.

Billboard reports that rumors that the duo had split began circulating in 2018. Aiko later confirmed the breakup in 2019, according to Elite Daily , but the two appeared to reconcile the following year.

In 2020, Sean fueled speculation that he and Aiko had lost a baby due to miscarriage when he released his song "Deep Reverence."

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not takin', probably why this shit with me get crazy and we lost a baby," the lyrics read, according to Genius .

Read the original article on Insider

#Getting Together
Insider

Insider

