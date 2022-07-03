ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-year-old California girl flown to UC Davis after rattlesnake bite in her driveway

By Katie Dowd
 2 days ago
The California rattlesnake population is booming this...

Comments / 67

Jada's Bald Spot
2d ago

Climate change? There have always been rattlesnakes in CA. Why do they have to lie about the climate? CA is a desert of varying degrees.

Reply
11
Mr Tribble
2d ago

all these houses being built in their habitats So glad this little girl received immediate attention praying 🙏

Reply(3)
24
Haciel
2d ago

not sure why the story was posted with the image of a non-california native rattlesnake (eastern diamondback) vs the smaller Northern Pacific's, which is what she was actually bitten by. The stories on this site are almost always filled with inaccuracies and in many instances lies. smh

Reply(1)
5
