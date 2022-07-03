Three-year-old California girl flown to UC Davis after rattlesnake bite in her driveway
Climate change? There have always been rattlesnakes in CA. Why do they have to lie about the climate? CA is a desert of varying degrees.
all these houses being built in their habitats So glad this little girl received immediate attention praying 🙏
not sure why the story was posted with the image of a non-california native rattlesnake (eastern diamondback) vs the smaller Northern Pacific's, which is what she was actually bitten by. The stories on this site are almost always filled with inaccuracies and in many instances lies. smh
