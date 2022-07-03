ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall, which is close to the city's airport. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit,” but gave no other details.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. “We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview.”

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields.

The Guardian

Three bodies found in search following Italian Alps avalanche

Three bodies have been found as rescuers searched for people missing since Sunday’s fatal avalanche on the Marmolada, the largest glacier in the Italian Dolomites. The victims have not yet been identified, but are believed to be part of the same group of climbers, according to Italian media reports. Italy’s alpine rescue service was due to provide more details at a press conference in Canazei, the town in Trentino closest to the glacier.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after mass shooting at nearby shopping mall

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen has been cancelled following after several people were shot dead at nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, had been due to performing at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile away from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Several people have been killed with others injured, police said, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the...
MUSIC
