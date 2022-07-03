ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

An invasive, giant African snail is back in Florida. A portion of one county is now quarantining

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An invasive giant African snail that has already had to be eradicated twice in the last 50 years in Florida is back and one county is on high alert. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails found in the...

The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Brunch Spots in Pasco County Worth Waking Up For

Searching for a new brunch spot in Pasco County to add to your favorites list?. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory, this popular mealtime gives its fans the best of both worlds. From classic brunch dishes like a stack of fluffy pancakes or hearty omelets,...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Shark scientist shares ways to stay safe in light of recent attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As friends and families flock to the beaches to celebrate the fourth of July, one Florida family is in the hospital with 17-year-old Addison Bethea after she was attacked by a shark Thursday off the coast of Keaton Beach, Florida. According to the Florida Museum of...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Researchers Identify High Death Rate from Gastric Cancer in South Florida

South Florida counties have above-average rates of mortality from gastric cancer, according to a new study published in the journal Gastroenterology by investigators at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester faculty were part of an international collaboration of gastroenterologists, epidemiologists, and oncologists...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Deadly listeria outbreak tied to Florida ice cream brand

A listeria outbreak linked to one death and more than 20 illnesses has been tied to a Florida ice cream brand, the Centers for Disease Control announced. The CDC announced last week it was investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria with links to Florida after 23 people from 10 states were infected with the outbreak strain. Nearly all the patients lived in or had traveled to Florida. One of the patients, in Illinois, died. Five pregnant women were among those who got ill, resulting in the loss of one of the fetuses.
FLORIDA STATE
Polarbear

Invasive tegu lizards expanding in Everglades National Park in Florida

Black and white tegus are invasive reptile species native to Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The species was introduced to Florida through the pet trade and then likely released from captivity into the environment. The lizards have been steadily moving to Northern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama over the past few years.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE

