ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's...

thespun.com

Comments / 11

I am pissed off
2d ago

the lightning are a well run organization and make smart decisions before getting behind the eight ball and be forced into bad moves

Reply(1)
5
Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

No matter how great you are in your sport, at the end of the day you are just a $ sign to be traded at the drop of a hat.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lightning: 3 players who won’t be back next season after Stanley Cup loss

These three players for the Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning won’t be back next season. The Tampa Bay Lightning, arguably the best team in the NHL not named the Colorado Avalanche, entered this past season as back-to-back champions looking to become the first team since the Islanders in 80-83 (and fifth team ever) to win three straight Stanley Cups.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Troy Aikman Not Happy On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman doesn't voice his opinion on social media very much. But something is really upsetting the Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday. "I’ve had a love affair w Montecito since I first laid eyes on it in 1996. There’s so much to love about this laid-back coastal community but the medians along Coast Village Road aren’t one of them. I understand/appreciate h2o conservation but dirt? Seriously? We can do better!" he tweeted.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Baker Mayfield Trade Rumor

Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns, with training camp just a couple of weeks away. At this point, maybe the Browns are waiting for a resolution on the Deshaun Watson situation before they make a move with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. However, according...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To What Denny Hamlin Said About Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was blunt in responding to Bubba Wallace's recent comments about the team's pit crew. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Hamlin seemed to feel that Wallace was embarrassing the team with his in-car comments to his pit crew. Hamlin said that Wallace knows where the team stands on the matter and hopes he gets better in the future.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Philippe Myers
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals 3-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman News

FOX's longtime No. 1 NFL broadcasting team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews got broken up this offseason. Buck and Aikman are off to ESPN, while Andrews stayed put at Fox Sports. In an interview with SI.com's Jimmy Traina, Andrews revealed her three-word reaction to the phone call...
NFL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL FIRST-ROUND PICK RETIRES, TEAM SAYS HE'S EXPECTED TO FULFIL HIS CONTRACT

A weird situation is developing with a former first-round pick in the NHL draft. Viktor Tikhonov, taken 28th overall by the then Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, took to his wife's Instagram Monday to announce he's retiring after 17 years of playing hockey at a high level. Tikhonov said his body is telling him it's time to hang up the skates.
NHL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime ESPN Personality

Hank "The Hammer" Goldberg died Monday on his 82nd birthday. Per Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the former NFL and horse racing analyst passed away at his home in Las Vegas. He had battled a chronic kidney disease in his last few years. Goldberg discussed sports betting for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl World Reacts#Big Lightning Trade#Bolts
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
markerzone.com

PIERRE MCGUIRE RETURNS TO TV AFTER BEING AXED BY THE SENS

With the type of resume Pierre McGuire has, it's not really surprising that he didn't need to wait long for his first job after recently being let go by the Ottawa Senators. McGuire lasted less than a year as the Sens' Senior Vice President of Player Development, after serving in the broadcast booth for several years. Now, he's back.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Could Find Value Signing Stastny

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2022 free agency period in an interesting spot. On the one hand, the team is at the tail-end of their championship window and are dealing with a plethora of significant injuries to top-end talent heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, though, the team seems primed to make at least one last push at a Stanley Cup next season with Patrice Bergeron believed to be signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal and rumors of David Krejci’s return being at least a possibility.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Spun

Julio Jones Free Agency Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Where is Julio Jones going to play during the 2022 NFL regular season?. The longtime All-Pro wide receiver is currently without a team. However, some big names are currently being mentioned. The Cowboys are one of the teams listed as a potential landing spot for Jones. Dallas lost Amari Cooper...
NFL
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Claude Giroux: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL free agency

At this point of his career in the NHL, it is obvious that Claude Giroux’s window to win a Stanley Cup as a key contributor is closing. His stint with the Florida Panthers in the second half of the 2021-22 NHL season was not able to give him the chance to kiss and lift the Cup, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for the 34-year-old vet. With that said, here are three potential destinations in the 2022 NHL free agency for Claude Giroux, including two contenders and another that will always make some sense no matter what.
NHL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
563K+
Followers
66K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy