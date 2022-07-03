ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 killed as gunman opens fire at shopping mall in Danish capital Copenhagen

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related, and said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the victims — a 17-year-old...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of Highland Park shooting captures panic as gunman opens fire on July 4 parade

Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday.Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Mette Frederiksen
AOL Corp

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six

ROME (Reuters) -Parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday amid record temperatures, local authorities said, killing at least six people and injuring eight. The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers, adding that there was likely...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Shooting#Danish#Murder#Violent Crime#Russian#Field#Swedish
CBS Chicago

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Highland Park shooting: Man arrested after 4 July mass shooting

US police have arrested a suspect after six people were killed in a shooting attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained after a brief chase, police said. The gunman climbed on to a roof, shooting randomly at spectators using a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

3 killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

At least three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall Sunday, police said. Several others were wounded, including three who are in critical condition, police inspector Søren Thomassen said.The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people."  Earlier Sunday, Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on a motive but said that terror couldn't be immediately ruled out. He noted police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Spanish police seize underwater drones designed to carry drugs

Police in Spain have broken up a gang that was allegedly building semi-submersible drones each capable of ferrying up to 200kg of drugs across the strait of Gibraltar. The Policía Nacional arrested eight people in Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona, and said it was the first time they had come across underwater drones being used to smuggle drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Celebrity yoga instructor, 23, found murdered in Hong Kong Ritz Carlton as ex-boyfriend arrested

Hong Kong police have arrested a man on suspicion of killing a 23-year-old internet celebrity and yoga instructor who was also his former girlfriend.Chow Wai-yin, also known as as Aqua Chow, was found dead in one of the rooms in The Ritz Carlton hotel in Kowloon West shortly after 10pm on Thursday.Her mother had reported her missing.“The deceased was found in a bathtub,” Assistant Yau Tsim district commander (crime), Superintendent Gar Kam-lam told the South China Morning Post.Officials said that there were signs of fighting as well as blood in the hotel room.“An initial examination by a forensic pathologist...
YOGA
CBS News

CBS News

500K+
Followers
59K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy