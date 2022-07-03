ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after he escaped from University Hospital, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

On July 3 around 5:20 a.m., James Johnson, 44, escaped from University Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Johnson was last seen wearing hospital pants, a white t-shirt and leg shackles. He is 6'4" and has multiple tattoos, including tear drops on his face, the sheriff's office said. His last known address is in Colerain Township.

The sheriff's office said Johnson was being held on a felony drug possession charged, as well as a holder for falsification from another county. He does have prior history of charges, including drug possession.

Johnson was not being held on any charges of violence at the time he escaped from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Johnson or his whereabouts are asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Hamilton County sheriff: 'A ton of movement' resulted in inmates escaping jail

CINCINNATI — Questions about security measures at the Hamilton County Justice Center continue to swirl after four inmates escaped custody in the span of three weeks. The fourth inmate, 32-year-old Patrick Thomas, had not been captured after he tunneled through drywall and broke a window on the third floor of Talbert House, a secured treatment facility on Reading Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Sheriff's Deputies search for escaped Talbert House inmate

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Talbert House, located at 1617 Reading Road. The inmate, Patrick Thomas, is described as a black male, age 32, 5'6" and 160 lbs. and having the letter "P" tattooed on his forehead. Mr. Thomas...
Fox 19

Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the alleged assault of a local couple at The Banks over the weekend. Faith Parker, of Mt. Healthy, is charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Police say in court documents she was “highly intoxicated” while fighting at The Banks DORA and that she punched a victim in the face several times.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police ID man killed in East Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a SWAT standoff in East Westwood Tuesday night. Cincinnati police and first responders arrived at an apartment complex on Westwood Northern Boulevard for a reported shooting around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located 47-year-old Alphonso Bowers suffering from a gunshot wound.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Westwood shooting victim killed on sister’s birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family remains in disbelief after their loved one fell victim to the deadly July 3 shooting in Westwood. Jamar Higgs, 35, died around 10 p.m. that night near the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road, the Cincinnati Police Department said. Higgs’ grandfather, Marvin Butts, says...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police ID woman killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Township Police Department has identified a woman that was killed in a crash on Friday. The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court, according to Hamilton Township police. Police said preliminary investigation indicates that 64-year-old Rebecca...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

