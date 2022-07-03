Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after he escaped from University Hospital, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

On July 3 around 5:20 a.m., James Johnson, 44, escaped from University Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Johnson was last seen wearing hospital pants, a white t-shirt and leg shackles. He is 6'4" and has multiple tattoos, including tear drops on his face, the sheriff's office said. His last known address is in Colerain Township.

The sheriff's office said Johnson was being held on a felony drug possession charged, as well as a holder for falsification from another county. He does have prior history of charges, including drug possession.

Johnson was not being held on any charges of violence at the time he escaped from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on Johnson or his whereabouts are asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

