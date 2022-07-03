ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denmark: Gunman acted alone, likely not terror-related

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said the victims — a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danes, and a 47-year-old Russian man — were killed when the gunman opened fire on Sunday. Danish police believe the shopping mall shooting, which also left four seriously...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 7

Bob Jones
4d ago

Sounds like that strict gun control is really working ?

Reply(2)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Violent Crime#Russian#Danish#Field#Swedish
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Hundreds' of Wagner mercenaries are killed in Ukrainian attack on ammo dump leaving 'only one survivor' - as 'at least 3,000 graves' are discovered near Russian-occupied Mariupol

Hundreds of Russian Wager mercenaries are thought to have been killed after Ukrainian artillery blew up an ammo dump in the Donbas, leaving just one survivor. Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, said today that Ukrainian forces had destroyed the base - located in a sports stadium in the town of Kadiivka - in a strike that took place Thursday.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rapist targeted 13-year-old girls at parties in Dundee

A teenage rapist who arrived late at house parties to target young girls who had been drinking has been locked up for five years. Jordan Pearson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of raping two 13-year-old girls in Dundee in 2019. He was also found guilty of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woking paedophile Stuart Menzies jailed for abusing girls

A paedophile has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls between 2000 and 2010. Stuart Menzies, 58, from Woking, Surrey, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault following a trial at Guildford Crown Court. Surrey Police described his actions as "selfish and abhorrent"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Simon Dobbin: Seventh man arrested in football fan murder probe

A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy