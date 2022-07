Nothing says summer in Newport Beach like sun-soaked beach days, alfresco dining and boat rides on the bay! And while these activities are our sunny season go-tos, there are plenty of new things to do, see and explore this year in our city by the sea. So get out your summer bucket list because we’re spilling the tea on what’s new in Newport Beach—from the latest hotel and shop openings to movie nights on the sand. Here are seven new things to check out this season.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO