A Maine man paralyzed in a crash two years ago is suing a Bangor hospital, where he claims a doctor prescribed him medication that caused him to fall asleep at the wheel. According to the Bangor Daily News, 60-year-old Jeffrey Quimby of Winterport and his wife claim a doctor at St. Joseph was negligent when he prescribed four medications, without informing him that one of them could cause drowsiness.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO