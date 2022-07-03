ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Officers shoot, kill suspect in South Central

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5yqq_0gTpI1Wx00

A suspect was shot and killed by police officers Saturday night in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Avenue and East 36th Street.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers tried to stop an armed man in the area.

Police officials said the man refused to drop his weapon, which led to police deploying a “40mm less-lethal munition.” The man was hit by the non-lethal round but allegedly did not drop his weapon.

Police then opened fire with their service firearms and struck the man who was transported to the hospital by ambulance and declared deceased.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, but police said he is about 30 years old.

At this time, it’s unclear how many officers shot at the man or how many gunshots were fired. LAPD officials said the man’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

The deadly shooting by police officers, as well as the circumstances that led up to the shooting, is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 7

FreeBear
2d ago

Another gun crime in South Central, where mayoral candidate Karen Bass has been an 'activist' for 28 years.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man sought in Redondo Beach armed robbery

Redondo Beach police on Tuesday released an image of a man being sought in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend. The incident was reported about 12:50 p.m. Sunday at a business at 2300 Artesia Boulevard. Police responded to a robbery in progress and received information that a man entered the location armed with an assault-style rifle and demanded money from the victim.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
KTLA

Lincoln Heights man killed during apparent confrontation with intruder

A Lincoln Heights man was killed after apparently confronting an intruder in his apartment Monday night. Authorities received a burglary in progress call in the 2000 block of North Griffin Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said. Arriving officers located a Hispanic man in his 60s down inside the apartment […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

San Bernardino burglar connected to February rape; other victims sought

A suspected burglar arrested back in April after security footage showed him breaking into a couple’s home and then watching them while they slept has now been connected to a previously unsolved rape. The San Bernardino Police Department said 31-year-old Anthony Andrew Cifuentes was caught on camera during a February 22 break-in and burglary. Video […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Central#South Los Angeles#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot In Compton, Killer On The Loose

A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at a home in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – The man shot to death June 25 at a home in Lancaster has been publicly identified. He was 18-year-old Thaddchris Beaird of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at a residence on the...
LANCASTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is charged with rape in San Bernardino

A 31-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Back on Feb. 22, Anthony Andrew Cifuentes was seen on an interior surveillance camera after breaking into a residence and committing a burglary, police said. This case was particularly alarming because Cifuentes stood over the victims and stared at them as they slept, police said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Man accused of killing child arrested

A man accused of killing a child on the northbound side of Interstate 5 on Saturday has been arrested, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall Office investigators. The young girl, who investigators are saying was 4-6 years old but has not yet been identified by the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, was killed on the I-5, near Weldon Canyon Road at approximately 3:40 a.m.
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

3 men followed, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Police are searching for three armed suspects who apparently followed and robbed three men in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a 76 gas station on Melrose Avenue near North Fairfax Avenue. The victims had gold chains, two wallets, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized. Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney disputes LAPD chief's comments on death of officer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles Police Department officer who died in what was deemed a training accident disputed Tuesday the police chief's account of the incident, claiming again the officer endured a severe beating. What You Need To Know. Attorney Bradley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Orange

Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022, at 10:29 p.m., Pitchford (31-year-old male from Orange) was driving a Kia Soul north on Tustin Street. Pitchford failed to stop for the red light at Taft Avenue and collided into a Porsche. The driver of the Porsche died at the scene.
ORANGE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy