ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jess Phillips says allegations about MPs should be investigated without formal complaint

By Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS62B_0gTpHmlw00
Jess Phillips Photograph: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

Sexual misconduct allegations about MPs should be investigated without always needing a victim to formally come forward, Jess Phillips, the Labour MP and victims advocate, has said.

Phillips, a shadow Home Office minister, said it was not right that Boris Johnson used the lack of a formal complaint against Chris Pincher as an “excuse” for the Conservative party not to have looked into widespread rumours about his conduct.

Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday after allegations he groped two men. No 10 initially refused to investigate or withdraw the whip because of a lack of a formal complaint to the independent complaints and grievance scheme (ICGS) at that point. It said it was impossible to deny Pincher the job of deputy chief whip on the basis of “unsubstantiated rumour or hearsay”. Pincher has since been reported to the ICGS and had the whip suspended.

Related: Boris Johnson accused of ignoring warnings about Chris Pincher amid new allegations

In the last two days, several more allegations about Pincher’s conduct including groping male Tory MPs have emerged, alongside claims that his behaviour was an open secret in Westminster – all of which he denies.

Phillips said parties should be able to look into alleged bad behaviour by MPs without formal complaints to the watchdog by a specific victim and that third-party witnesses ought to be able to lodge reports with the ICGS so patterns can potentially be identified.

She said: “The ICGS was set up so that parliament have an independent system. But that doesn’t relieve political parties of a moral responsibility and duty to investigate complaints – what if this was a local councillor or a constituent? What would they do under these circumstances?

“The ICGS is not there to give the government an excuse to not listen to concerns when they are raised with them. If whips have concerns brought to them then they should look into them. Expecting victims to go through a year-long process at its briefest, does somewhat suggest that they don’t care.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

She said there needed to be a way for the ICGS to work with political parties so that the whips were told about complaints against MPs.

Phillips said it should “absolutely” be the case that there “should be a third-party system in place if nothing other than evidence gathering for when a case comes to them”.

“There needs to be a mechanism for people other than [the alleged victim] to raise concerns,” she said.

The police are able to look into reports by witnesses or other third parties about potential crimes and even have the ability to prosecute sexual assault or rape cases without the consent of a victim.

Nevertheless, the independent complaints and grievance scheme will only act on a complaint if the person is “directly impacted” by the behaviour of the MP or other target of the complaint.

The latest scandal around Pincher is likely to lead to further calls for reform of parliament’s fragmented standards system. The conduct of MPs is policed by the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the ICGS on matters of sexual misconduct, harassment and bullying. The ICGS was set up in 2018 after the #MeToo movement and a wave of complaints about MPs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Phillips
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy