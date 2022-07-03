ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Richard Levi ‘Ricky’ Judd

 2 days ago

Richard Levi “Ricky” Judd, 69, of Luray, Va. passed away on...

Barry Scott Royston

Barry Scott Royston, 61, of Luray, Va. passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
LURAY, VA
Jennie Lynn Vaughn

Jennie Lynn Vaughn, 58, of Luray, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. She was born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Chester Ray Thomas and Betty M. Taylor Thomas. Jennie worked in human resources for Howell Metal for 16 years. On June...
LURAY, VA
Retired druggist dies

July 6, 1961 — Robert L. McKim, 84, prominent retired druggist of Luray, died Friday morning of last week at the Page Memorial Hospital after an illness of several months. He had been in declining health since an operation last year, but had been able to move about until early spring.
LURAY, VA
Page County’s unemployment rises to 3% for May; 71 more employed, but 28 more jobless claims

LURAY — The Virginia Employment Commission recently released May 2022 Local Area Unemployment Rates, which show Page County’s jobless claims rose slightly in May after three consecutive months of decline. Unemployment rose about a half-percent on average across the region and across the commonwealth from April to May. The City of Harrisonburg, however, saw unemployment rise nearly a full point — the largest month-to-month increase in the area.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Shenandoah 12U All-Stars win Babe Ruth state tournament

WISE — The Shenandoah 12U All-Stars won four of five games over a four-day stretch to claim the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball Tournament championship on July 3 at Veldon Dotson Park way down in Wise, Va. The 12U All-Stars represented the Shenandoah Recreation League well in Wise as they...
WISE, VA
Meet Frankie!

Page Valley News highlights adoptable pets from the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality!. Frankie is approximately 4 years old. She was brought to the shelter after a citizen found her, but unfortunately, she was never reclaimed. Frankie may be the tiniest bit shy when she meets new people, but she warms up to you very quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Free education

July 4, 1889 — Will you be kind enough to mention again to the people of Page County the fact that the county is entitled to place, free of tuition, two young men in the Virginia Agricultural College and one in the College of William and Mary. Also, two...
PAGE COUNTY, VA

