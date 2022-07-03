ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

NM United’s night ends in a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United came into their match on Saturday with Monterey Bay looking to bounce back after a tough 2-nil loss at home last week . It wouldn’t be a good start for the Black and Yellow though, as Monterey scored in the second minute of this match off of a cross-in and header.

NM United would answer before the break though, as Sergio Rivas scored his second goal of the season in the 40th minute. It was tied 1-1 at the half and that’s how this game would end – in a 1-1 draw.

NM United’s record now stands at 7 wins, 3 losses, and 5 draws. Their next match-up will be at home when they host TGV Toros on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

