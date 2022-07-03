RPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

Update HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police report the missing teen was found safe and in good health. Original Story HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing teenager from Henrietta Tuesday evening. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Giada Szapki, 14, walked away from Deer Run in the Town of Henrietta. […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For people who survive being shot, their life changes. Some never walk on their own again. Now, a new local group is making sure those victims don't have to go it alone. “It took me a lot of years to realize that I'm supposed to be,...
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Original story ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who has Asperger’s syndrome. Officers said Abner Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ and weighs […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - In the aftermath of the weekend shootings, most gunshot victims typically arrive at the emergency room by ambulance. Doctors say it's a different situation when they show up on their own, or are dropped off at the hospital. Far different because doctors, as well as the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department and a SWAT team surrounded a house on Denver Street on Wednesday morning. We're still working with RPD to find out why. You can see the street blocked off and officers surrounding a house. The house was an active scene for several hours but it has since cleared.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - RPD calls it a bad, violent weekend. Not only were three people killed and eight others shot, but the Rochester Police union also tweeted four people were stabbed, five were held up at gunpoint, and there were 14 other shootings where no one was hit. The...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The identity of the victim from Sunday’s early morning shootout was been released by the Rochester Police Department Monday. 35-year-old DeAnthony Rodgers was found by RPD officers at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 24-year-old man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting on Tuesday on North Clinton Avenue. RPD took the 24-year-old to Strong Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Private cars took the other victims to area hospitals and all three are expected to survive.
In this week’s Crime Stoppers segment, we’re joined by Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Bello joined to discuss the ongoing case of missing 26-year-old Tommy Williams, who has been missing since early February. MORE | Police, family plead for help finding missing Rochester man. Williams...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Monday in the City of Rochester. Rochester Police responded to the Sunoco at 1140 Lyell Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery Monday at about 3 p.m. By the time police arrived, the unknown male had fled the scene in a vehicle.
Rochester N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight Monday. Police responded to the area of Seneca Manor Drive for the report of an assault. When they arrived to the area, they found a 45-year-old male victim, who had been stabbed at least once in...
Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened at a home in Canandaigua back in late May. 38-year-old Joshua Dunbar and 35-year-old Dustin Skuse, both of Canandaigua, are accused of breaking into the home on May 28th prior to allegedly stealing and damaging the victim’s property.
Mendon, N.Y. — A woman died after crashing into a tree in Mendon Tuesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say the single-car crash happened on Pittsford Mendon Road (Route 64) near Smith Road just after 1:30 a.m. Deputies say it appears the female driver and her male passenger were...
