Rochester, NY

RPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department issued a missing vulnerable...

www.whec.com

News 8 WROC

Search canceled for missing Henrietta teen

Update HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police report the missing teen was found safe and in good health. Original Story HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing teenager from Henrietta Tuesday evening. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Giada Szapki, 14, walked away from Deer Run in the Town of Henrietta. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester group offers support for paralyzed gunshot victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For people who survive being shot, their life changes. Some never walk on their own again. Now, a new local group is making sure those victims don't have to go it alone. “It took me a lot of years to realize that I'm supposed to be,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: RPD searching for missing man with Asperger’s

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Original story ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who has Asperger’s syndrome. Officers said Abner Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ and weighs […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: How hospitals handle crime victims who come in on their own

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - In the aftermath of the weekend shootings, most gunshot victims typically arrive at the emergency room by ambulance. Doctors say it's a different situation when they show up on their own, or are dropped off at the hospital. Far different because doctors, as well as the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

SWAT Team surrounds home on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department and a SWAT team surrounded a house on Denver Street on Wednesday morning. We're still working with RPD to find out why. You can see the street blocked off and officers surrounding a house. The house was an active scene for several hours but it has since cleared.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Quadruple shooting on North Clinton, one dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 24-year-old man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting on Tuesday on North Clinton Avenue. RPD took the 24-year-old to Strong Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Private cars took the other victims to area hospitals and all three are expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers: Search continues for missing person Tommy Williams

In this week’s Crime Stoppers segment, we’re joined by Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Bello joined to discuss the ongoing case of missing 26-year-old Tommy Williams, who has been missing since early February. MORE | Police, family plead for help finding missing Rochester man. Williams...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunpoint robbery on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Monday in the City of Rochester. Rochester Police responded to the Sunoco at 1140 Lyell Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery Monday at about 3 p.m. By the time police arrived, the unknown male had fled the scene in a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive

Rochester N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight Monday. Police responded to the area of Seneca Manor Drive for the report of an assault. When they arrived to the area, they found a 45-year-old male victim, who had been stabbed at least once in...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Men Arrested for Canandaigua Residential Burglary

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened at a home in Canandaigua back in late May. 38-year-old Joshua Dunbar and 35-year-old Dustin Skuse, both of Canandaigua, are accused of breaking into the home on May 28th prior to allegedly stealing and damaging the victim’s property.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Fatal crash in Mendon under investigation

Mendon, N.Y. — A woman died after crashing into a tree in Mendon Tuesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say the single-car crash happened on Pittsford Mendon Road (Route 64) near Smith Road just after 1:30 a.m. Deputies say it appears the female driver and her male passenger were...
MENDON, NY

