Ocala, FL

More residents share their thoughts on firework displays

By Reader Submission
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to recent letters that discussed the impact of loud firework displays on local pets and wildlife, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “Come the Fourth of July or New Year’s, I understand the reason for celebration. However, I am aware...

George Farraher
2d ago

I think Ocala should have a great 4th of July celebration with something for everyone games, carnival, food, and huge fireworks display. as far pets and people go it's one day you live in the thunder and lightning capital of America

NanYa
2d ago

I think they definitely need to bring fire works to Ocala. Ocala is NOT the same. It does NOT consist of only elderly. The grown in Ocala has been huge the past 3 years. It's not fair for the ones that ENJOY a fireworks display. And Yes I myself have 2 dogs. Doesn't mean we can't enjoy! 2 days a year WONT hurt any pets.

Kaylb
2d ago

its so sad that people always grumbling about events in Ocala..just want to keep a little country town of Mayberry smh..everywhere else ppl are having fireworks and look at us

