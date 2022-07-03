ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog, but is improving rapidly. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUD SIGHTED At 0725 AM...The National Weather Service has received a report of a funnel cloud in the vicinity of Cameron, LA. A very moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area is light and variable. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds...especially where rain cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the seabreeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy