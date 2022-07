MISSOULA, Mont. — Bannack State Park is hosting its signature event, Bannack Days, to celebrate Montana's first territorial capital July 16 and 17. Bannack Days is filled with traditional activities, displays and re-enactments starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

