2022 Auburn position preview: Offensive line

By Jason Caldwell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the 2022 season, perhaps the deepest and most experienced position on the Auburn roster for Coach Bryan Harsin is on the offensive line. Coach Will Friend returns everyday starters Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Keiondre Jones and Austin Troxell from last year’s team along with Alec Jackson, Kilian Zierer, Brenden...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Karmello English, 4-star WR out of Phenix City, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Karmello English plans to play in the SEC, and the 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama (Central) has announced his commitment. English announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, as the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound prospect had a reported 15 offers. He’s rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth commitment for Auburn in the class of 2023.
PHENIX CITY, AL
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Construction Wrapping Up in Roanoke, Alabama

2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Maggie Wright of Roanoke

“Persevere, even when you don’t feel like it, even when circumstances around you make it difficult for you to reach your dreams or your aspirations. Don’t give up what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve had some situations where I had to learn to do that. There were goals that I set for myself, but they did not come when I wanted them to. I had to learn not to give up on my goals, that they would come to pass eventually. My motto is a delay is never a denial. Even though things may be delayed that we’re seeking, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be denied.” – Maggie Wright of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
Jeremiah Wright
WTVM

Auburn residents hold protest against overturning of Roe v. Wade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many people will gather tonight to celebrate the 4th of July, but at least one other gathering was held in protest of a recent Supreme Court decision. It’s been more than a week since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, but today’s holiday provided a platform for at least 50 people here in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore Commission approves Multiple Road Projects across County

The Elmore County Commission at their last regular meeting in June, appointed Conrad White to the Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority Board. The Commission approved accepting the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) recommendation to reject all bids for digitization of records, personal protective equipment, and COID-19 testing. COO Richie...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Historical homes you can own in the Opelika area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama veteran recognized for helping friend serving in Ukraine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran in Tallassee is doing what he can to help a fellow solider in Ukraine. His assistance is now being recognized by the Ukrainian government. 71-year-old Gregory Dubay is a highly decorated war hero. The retired lieutenant colonel and medical doctor served for 40 years, including time in the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. During Operation Desert Storm, Dubay suffered injuries, including the loss of his hearing.
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Authorities said the crash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'They're just living their life': Here's what to do if you encounter a coyote in your neighborhood

Recent rumblings online have had residents howling, so to speak, about coyotes in northern Opelika around the fairgrounds area. Some reports have had residents concerned for their own safety as well as that of their pets. And while the city acknowledges that there are coyotes living in the area, they don’t consider them to be a concern, so long as people take the proper precautions.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigate July 4 Homicide

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation afrer a man was found dead Monday morning. Police were called to the 3300 block of Harris Street just before 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 45-year-old Alfredo Pantaleon, of Montgomery, with a fatal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

2nd annual Freedom Celebration held in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The second annual Freedom Celebration, hosted by First Baptist Church, was held in Smiths Station Sunday evening for the community to come together and celebrate the 4th of July. Residents enjoyed a night of games, foods and fireworks. Attendees said it was nice to spend...
SMITHS STATION, AL

