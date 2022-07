JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dog abandoned at a local park due to rising rent is shedding a light on just how severe the housing situation in our community is. “Has all of her shots very friendly, unable to keep due to raising my rent." That was the message left on a note attached to a bag of dog food left with this 10-month-old dog left alone at the John Roberts dog park.

