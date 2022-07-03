ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Week in Pennsylvania: Judy Ward, Judy Schwank

By James Wesser
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyV6v_0gTpFMWE00

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the latest updates on the state budget, as well as how the bridge tolling proposal has been permanently blocked. He will also talk about how more voters are switching parties, from Democratic to Republican.

This Week in Pennsylvania: Mary Jo Daley, Rob Kauffman

He will then be joined by Democrat State Senator Judy Schwank and Republican State Senator Judy Ward

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

You can watch the show using the player above!

