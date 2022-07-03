ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driving Atchafalaya Bridge in 17 Minutes or Less May Bring Ticket

By Danny Merrell
 3 days ago
The State of Louisiana has taken the dreaded word problem from math class and turned it into a traffic law. You know the one -- if vehicle A is traveling west at 35 mph and...(do I have to do the rest)?. However, getting this word problem wrong could earn...

Honest and Opinionated
1d ago

Well, the one rest stop in the middle is going to get busier since that’s a way to change the amount of time it’s taking to cross

boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
