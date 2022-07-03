ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge Council upgrades surveillance at City Hall

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

Cambridge City Council approved two resolutions that will affect the city’s police department at its meeting held Monday, June 20.

The first proposal will upgrade the surveillance camera system at the City Hall/Mall complex. At the council’s May 16 meeting, Police Chief Todd Schuster presented a proposal from Marco Technologies to replace the system at a cost of $34,888.55; because of the dollar amount, Schuster was asked to get another bid on the project.

Schuster received a bid from All State Communications for $49,168.95. After a walk-through, Schuster contacted Marco again to get an updated bid that removed several items that “were no longer necessary,” according to Schuster.

Marco resubmitted its bid at $31,658.93, and council unanimously approved the updated bid. City Finance Director Caroline Moe said capital funds are available to begin the project immediately.

The other proposal Schuster brought forward is for a new rooftop air conditioning unit for the police and fire department. Three different compressors went bad within a two-week period around the time temperatures in the area started to rise.

NAC Building Services, which is based in Vadnais Heights, tried to fix the unit, but instead said the unit must be replaced. That company presented two options: The first was for a Trane unit that would cost $53,500 and have an eight-week lead time; the second was a Carrier unit that would cost $47,000 and have a 15-week lead time, but also presented uncertainty because the coils already in place may not fit the new system.

If the coils did not fit, the price would rise.

Schuster said Cool Air Mechanical, based in Ham Lake, submitted a proposal for a Trane Odyssey unit that would cost $55,500 but have only a six-week lead time. Air Conditioning Associates, a St. Paul-based company that installed the air conditioning at the Cambridge Library, submitted a bid of $30,983 for a 1R410A unit.

ACA said it also had a York unit in Ohio that could be installed within two weeks. Its bid was lower than the others because they would not replace the evaporator coil, while the other bids would.

“[The ACA representative] said [the evaporator coil] is in good shape,” Schuster said. “I asked NAC why they would replace it, and they said, ‘The coil is designed for R-22 refrigerant, and it is best practice to replace them.’ It would be a risk to reuse the original coil.”

Council decided against the risk of keeping the current evaporator coil and potentially add to the cost of the project, and unanimously approved the first proposal from NAC Building Services.

“This is the classic conundrum: Do you want it fast? Or do you want it right?” Mayor Jim Godfrey said. “This isn’t a burger and fries, so I want it right.”

To pay for the air conditioning unit, Schuster noted the 2022 City Hall capital fund budget has $60,000 for City Hall capital projects with no other projects planned for City Hall, so the entire amount is available for this purchase.

The Mercantile moves forward

Council dealt with several resolutions that will pave the way for the construction of The Mercantile, the hotel that will be built on The Leader property in downtown Cambridge.

Council unanimously approved vacating an alley accessed from 2nd Avenue SW that is between The Leader building and the parking lot on the southwest corner of the property. Council also approved both the preliminary plat and the final plat for The Mercantile.

“Hallelujah,” Godfrey said after Grant Johnson, the owner of the property, gave a brief presentation on the project. “We have been praying for a hotel in the Cambridge area, and to get one downtown, as part of the revitalization program for that area, is exciting.”

Click here for more information on The Mercantile .

Stormwater system annual meeting

GIS Coordinator/Stormwater Technician James Pixley led a PowerPoint presentation detailing the city’s stormwater program.

Cambridge has a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System general permit, which mandates both a presentation of the program as well as a public hearing on the topic.

