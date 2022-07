The Mitch White bandwagon figures to grow over time, yet no matter how big it gets, it will be hard to get more high profile than the guy who already is on board. The Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander will make just his seventh start of the season on Wednesday against the visiting Colorado Rockies and his 11th in parts of three major league seasons. Though not a huge sample size, it is enough for a Cy Young Award winner to take notice.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO