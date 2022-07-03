ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Arrest of former ‘The Voice’ contestant leads to more jail time

By Stephanie Langston
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQTRm_0gTpEFNM00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former contestant on “The Voice” is accused of having sexual contact with a minor. The case opens up more troubles for Kata Hay in Davidson County.

Kata, whose legal name is Kata Huddleston, was arrested on June 14 in Sumner County where officials say she had sexual contact with a friend’s teenage son.

Kata built her name on the 2016 season of “The Voice”, but she is known to perform more recently in downtown Nashville.

11-year-old helps Rockwood police find stolen bikes

The singer and songwriter found herself in trouble in White House, Tennessee, when she was staying with a friend. A Sumner County affidavit says the 35-year-old performer made sexual comments about her friend’s 16-year-old son and later that night she reportedly made sexual gestures to the teen. The two kissed and she attempted to get the teen to touch her inappropriately.

The juvenile also told investigators of another incident where Kata touched him inappropriately outside of his jeans.

Kata was confronted by the teens mom. In a recording, according to the affidavit, she acknowledged the incident happened and apologized.

Kata was arrested for sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure and made bond the same day. However, that wasn’t the end of troubles for the country music artist who then found herself in the Davidson County Jail.

TVA warns of hammerhead flatworms in Knoxville area, what to look out for

Kata was transferred to Nashville for an active warrant for violating probation on the original charge of DUI. She made bond Wednesday and is scheduled to be in Davison County court on July 13 and in Sumner County court in August regarding the charges there.

Davidson County records show Kata was charged with DUI in 2016 and again in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

53-Year-old Murfreesboro man hit by thieves who steal his identity

A man in Murfreesboro recently phoned police to detail a fraudulent transaction that took place, after falling victim to identity theft. The 53-year-old victim discovered his identity had been stolen 3-months ago, but is just now realizing the damage it has caused. Most recently, he was able to track down a $20,800 loan that was acquired in his name. The loan was approved by a company called Ready Capitol, according to a Murfreesboro Police report. Before the company could move forward with their own investigation into the loan, the victim had to file a new police report documenting his discovery.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Rockwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

2 women lose thousands after leaving checks in mailboxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mail issue cost two women in the Green Hills area thousands of dollars. WSMV4 talked to two women, now on the edge, and told their neighbors to watch what they put in their mailbox. It all started on June 14th when checks were placed inside...
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Wanted man captured in pursuit

A sheriff’s department K-9 officer captured a wanted suspect following a pursuit which began in Smith County and concluded in Mt. Juliet. Meanwhile, it’s not just dogs who can detect the odor of marijuana with a free air sniff. While following the suspect’s vehicle, traveling on Interstate 40,...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

Child shot in front of East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in East Nashville late Monday night. According to Metro Nashville Police, the incident happened at 11:41 p.m. The boy was reportedly shot in front of a home in the 4000 block of Burrus Street. Authorities...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Violent Crime#Wkrn#White House#Tva
WKRN News 2

Felon found in downtown Nashville oncoming traffic with guns, drugs in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities charged a convicted felon early Tuesday morning after he was reportedly found stopped in oncoming traffic in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville police documents stated that officers found Cordney Parham, 31, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the wrong lane on Middleton Street at 10:11 p.m. Officers said he had bloodshot and watery eyes and that he said he “just wanted to go home.”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Alleged road rage shooter in downtown Nashville wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A woman is shot during an alleged road rage incident in downtown Nashville. A 43-year-old woman is shot in the foot while she is on a motorcycle with with husband on Commerce Street and 9th Avenue North at around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They say multiple shots were fired after an apparent road rage incident.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: Two wanted by BGPD in connection with catalytic converter thefts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating two people they say are involved in a theft ring. BGPD stated detectives have investigated several catalytic converter thefts, which affected multiple Bowling Green businesses and individuals. The thefts have caused vehicle owners to pay thousands of dollars to replace the stolen converters, according to authorities.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Woman hospitalized after assault in North Nashville

Police say a woman was hospitalized after a 60-year-old man assaulted her in North Nashville. Woman hospitalized after assault in North Nashville. Newsmaker: Don McLean announces new children’s book. Suspected shooter pre-planned massacre. App helps locate missing kayakers in Clarksville. Busy 4th of July at BNA. Girl killed in...
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy