Arrest of former ‘The Voice’ contestant leads to more jail time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former contestant on “The Voice” is accused of having sexual contact with a minor. The case opens up more troubles for Kata Hay in Davidson County.

Kata, whose legal name is Kata Huddleston, was arrested on June 14 in Sumner County where officials say she had sexual contact with a friend’s teenage son.

Kata built her name on the 2016 season of “The Voice”, but she is known to perform more recently in downtown Nashville.

The singer and songwriter found herself in trouble in White House, Tennessee, when she was staying with a friend. A Sumner County affidavit says the 35-year-old performer made sexual comments about her friend’s 16-year-old son and later that night she reportedly made sexual gestures to the teen. The two kissed and she attempted to get the teen to touch her inappropriately.

The juvenile also told investigators of another incident where Kata touched him inappropriately outside of his jeans.

Kata was confronted by the teens mom. In a recording, according to the affidavit, she acknowledged the incident happened and apologized.

Kata was arrested for sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure and made bond the same day. However, that wasn’t the end of troubles for the country music artist who then found herself in the Davidson County Jail.

Kata was transferred to Nashville for an active warrant for violating probation on the original charge of DUI. She made bond Wednesday and is scheduled to be in Davison County court on July 13 and in Sumner County court in August regarding the charges there.

Davidson County records show Kata was charged with DUI in 2016 and again in 2017.

