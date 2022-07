On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 1:27 a.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of South Edson Ave. in Lombard. Initial reports were that a possible lightning strike caused the fire. The first Fire Department crews arrived on the scene at 1:31 a.m. and found an exterior fire in the back of the building on the second floor.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO