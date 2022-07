WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting and was taken to the jail in handcuffs. The arrest came while Frenchko was responding to a letter written by Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe, read by the clerk during the meeting. Frenchko posted live video from the meeting on her Facebook page, which shows the arrest.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO