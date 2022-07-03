At least 3 killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

A Portland man was arrested on Wednesday after failing to appear in court to face charges he attacked a father and his daughter because he believed they were of Japanese descent. Dylan Kesterson, 34, has been charged with multiple crimes, including two counts of first-degree bias crime, after he allegedly attacked Ryuichiro Abe and his 5-year-old daughter without provocation while they were out riding a tandem bicycle on the city’s Eastbank Esplanade.He rushed the family and “made comments about his perception that they were of Japanese descent”, according to police.“We felt we might be killed,” Mr Abe said during...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO