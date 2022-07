What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I don’t think it was one thing that made me want to be a football player but I know I wanted to start early. I remember being in elementary school asking my parents to play and them pushing it down the road. They said I could play when I was thirteen and when I finally turned thirteen I forced their hand and I’ve been in love with the game ever since.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO