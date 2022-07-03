These states have reported the most monkeypox cases: CDC data

Who supplied the Tara and what is the likely contaminate or toxin is causing the illnesses? What say you FDA, Daily Harvest and Revive?. Over the last week, I have spoke to and been retained by over 160 people linked to the consumption of Daily Harvest products – specifically, the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. This is a very interesting and tragic outbreak – nearly identical acute symptoms – abnormal liver enzymes and bilirubin, many with gallbladder involvement. Many have had multiple blood tests, MRIs, CTs, ultrasounds, liver biopsies and gall bladder removals. No positive clinical (human) test for a causative agent has yet to be determined. We are testing about 40 samples of the common food product – Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO