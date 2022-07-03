VIP Intel: Latest on 4-star QB Austin Novosad

Athlon is ranking some of the top position groups both nationally and within the Southeastern Conference and recently they took a look at the top ten running back rooms in college football. Texas A&M came in right at number ten with Athlon being focused on the return of third year man Devon Achane. Isaiah Spiller ran for over 1,000 yards in both 2020 and 2021 and then ran off to the National Football League draft which left Achane as the lead back for 2023. Achane is already considered to be one of the better backs in college football and certainly it's best big play back as evidenced by the fact that he averaged more than seven yards per snap and also had a game changing kickoff return in the upset win over Alabama. There's no back nationally with more speed than Achane as he doubles as a sprinter on the Aggies' track team, already moving into the top five all time in A&M history in the 100 and 200 meters.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO