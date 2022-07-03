LAKEHURST: LAKEHURST FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER

To help ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday, we have attached a consumer brief issued by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more fires are reported on Independence Day than any other day of the year, with more than half of those fires caused by fireworks. Unfortunately, along with the increased fire risk comes the increased risk for injuries!

BEACHWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO