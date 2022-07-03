LAKEHURST: LAKEHURST FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER

Patrolman Cicalo gave these cool kids an ice cream voucher for wearing helmets this evening. 🚨 🍦 Our goal is to promote bicycle safety and compliance with state helmet laws. With this initiative, we hope to decrease the overall number of head related bicycle injuries. This operation will also provide our Patrol Officers with the opportunity to reward children in our community and promote positive interactions with our Officers. Children observed riding a bicycle, scooter, skateboard, rollerblades, etc. while wearing a helmet will receive a voucher for one small soft ice cream cone from Mrs. Walkers Ice Cream. 🍦 🚨
