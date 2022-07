KENT, N.Y. -- New York State Police say a road rage incident early Saturday morning ended with two people dead. The incident happened on I-84 in the town of Kent in Putnam County. Troopers said two drivers were arguing with with one another on the road's right lane when a third car hit them. Both men died. They were identified as 38-year-old Mark Hall of Holmes and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado of Wappinger. The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

2 DAYS AGO