June 25th, 2022 at 6pm, Officer Rusk responded to the area of Pine Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Prior to Police arrival, dispatch broadcasted that one of the suspects in the vehicle involved in the crash, drove away in the other vehicle that was also involved in the crash. John Ayala, 43 years old of Lakewood, was arrested and charged with the following:

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO