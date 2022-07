RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Rutland man has been accused in a slew of thefts across the county. Police say he was dealt five charges, across three different incidents. On June 5, Ryan C. Johnson, 25, was arrested by Vermont State Police Field Force Troopers after an investigation led them to his house. His arrest came after the report of a wallet being stolen from a car in Mendon, Vermont. When they got to his Rutland home, police say, they spoke with Johnson outside and recovered the stolen wallet from him. He was charged with possession of stolen property.

