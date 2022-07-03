ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Police Chief Pleas for Responsible Parenting After Fatal Shooting Involving Minors

By David Drew
MIX 108
MIX 108
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Northland's 4th of July holiday weekend turned tragic when the Duluth Police Department reported through social media that at approximately 9:23 p.m., Saturday, July 2, officers were dispatched to the area of N 16th Ave E and E 1st St for a report of a shooting. When they...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
DULUTH, MN
hermantownmn.com

Hermantown Police Department – Press Release/Domestic Incident

Hermantown, Minn. – In the early hours of July 5, 2022, the Hermantown Police Department responded to a call regarding a domestic incident at the 4100 block of Lavaque Road. The details of the call and subsequent actions can be found in the HPD press release below.
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy is in custody after Cloquet police say he was responsible for a shooting there this weekend. Cloquet police say an officer was flagged down on Saturday night at 11:15 near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street by three people in a car riddled with bullet holes, who said that they were just shot at.
CLOQUET, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 
DANBURY, WI
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
wcmpradio.com

Man Shot by Burnett County Sheriff's Deputy Following Incident in Danbury

"On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township). Upon Deputies arriving on scene, the man was located walking away from the bar. The man was brandishing a handgun as deputies were trying to speak to him. The man walked down 7th Place Road toward his residence, then into the woods. The man swung the handgun pointing it at two Burnett County Deputies and a Tribal Police Officer. One Deputy fired on the man striking him. The man was then secured and first aid was provided for his injuries. North Memorial Ambulance transported the male subject to the North Air Care Helicopter where he was transported to a hospital.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Duluth Police Chief Pleas#Northland#Mayo Ambulance#Arrowhead Juvenile Center
WDIO-TV

Men who died in motorcycle crash worked for city of Duluth

The city of Duluth lost two of its own during a crash last week in Rice Lake. According to a statement, Jacob Laurion was a Utility Operator, and had worked for the city since 2012. Steven Koslucher was a Safety Coordinator who had worked for the city since 2017. The...
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Spooner Woman On Convictions From Fatal Overdose Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Alana Yates on convictions stemming from a fatal overdose case and convictions from other Washburn County court cases. Yates was charged criminally following law enforcement’s investigation into a fatal overdose that occurred in Spooner, WI in March 2022. On March 7, 2022,...
SPOONER, WI
boreal.org

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parenting
MIX 108

How Can A DQ Blizzard Help Children In Duluth, Hermantown, And Cloquet?

When you say the word Blizzard, Northern People tend to flinch a little bit because we all think it's a weather condition. It's a DQ Blizzard that can help children. At participating DQ locations across the nation, it's Miracle Treat Day on July 28th, $1 from each Blizzard sold will be donated to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For us in Minnesota, it goes to the Gillette Children's Hospital in Minneapolis and to the Gillette Clinic in Duluth for treatments and appointments.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Duluth 4th Fest And Fireworks Rescheduled

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Rain and foggy weather on Monday has prompted the City of Duluth to postpone the annual Fourth Fest and fireworks at Bayfront Park. Pending other circumstances, the event has been rescheduled for Friday, July 8th. The Superior fireworks at Barker’s Island were also postponed and...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Traffic Advisories For Superior 4th Of July Events

The City of Superior has a long standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day-4th of July. This year will be no different. Organizers have a full slate of activities planned - including the perennial car show, parade, and fireworks. And with things getting a little bit more back to normal, officials are anticipating a large number of people taking part in the festivities.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Dennis VanAlstine Car And Motorcycle Show In Superior Still Needs Cars, Vendors, And Food Trucks

The new and improved Dennis VanAlstine Car and Motorcycle show are looking for people to be part of the 4th of July Celebration in Superior. This year's celebration still has room for cars, vendors, and food trucks or businesses. At the time I am writing this there is only one food vendor possibly two, which means there is still room for people who own food businesses to be a part of the car show.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Garfield Avenue Intersection Closures June 29 + 30 In Duluth

The main route on and off the Blatnik Bridge on the Minnesota side in Duluth will see intersection closures that will bring major traffic impacts to drivers for two days this week. The expected impacts are so large that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is suggesting that drivers try to utilize the Bong Bridge instead for the two day stretch.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy