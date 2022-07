The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night. The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO