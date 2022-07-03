ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.

Bystanders pulled the man out of the water. He was later identified as 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt.

Scutt was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unclear how Scutt drowned.

Comments / 33

sweetiepie 12478
4d ago

it was built over a town, oscarville ga. its a manmade lake , there is a whole town underneath and even a race track, is was a town of mostly black people where made to move, some stayed, they say is haunted because some of the people stayed and paid the price for staying, there are houses , churches and even skeletons that have never been removed. don't believe me look it up . Oscarville Georgia

2nd Stream
4d ago

You're 1000% correct. They jacked them people up. No different than Tulsa Oklahoma where the US used its own planes bombed the town while they torched and looted. This country has a lot of bad secrets. I'll never go to that lake and I'm black.

AtHomeInTheSouth
4d ago

My ancestors were forced to move from what is now part of Fort Stewart in Evans county Georgia in the 1940's, but I don't believe anything there is cursed, nor at Lake Lanier. It's just the way things happened and no one today had anything to do with it.

Related
WGAU

Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kaylee Jones: Deputies continue searching for missing 15-year-old Georgia girl

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The search continues for missing Carroll County teen Kaylee Jones after deputies say an alleged sighting turned out to be a false lead. It's been more than three weeks since Daniel and Brenda Jones last saw their daughter on the night of June 14 at their home on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. The next morning, Kaylee had disappeared.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Severe storms move through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The summer heat and humidity once again made conditions favorable for strong to severe storms in north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns is tracking a system that could bring widespread showers and storms this evening. There have already been at least...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how game wardens respond to drownings on Georgia's deadliest lake

ATLANTA — The death toll on Lake Lanier climbed by one over the weekend when a 48-year-old man drowned Saturday night. No other drownings have been reported so far, according to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources. However, with thousands expected to continue celebrating on the lake Monday night, officials...
