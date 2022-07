Seventeen people remain missing on Monday after a massive chunk of ice of the Marmolada glacier in Italy’s Trentino region collapsed, killing at least seven hikers, including two Italians and one Czech.Mountain rescue units worked through the night and warned that approximately 30 people could have been in the area when the tide of snow, ice and rocks tumbled at high speed towards the valley.“There have been other detachments of seracs [block of ice] … but we have never seen such a large mass of ice with a front of over 80 metres come down,” Alpine rescue member Mario Brunello...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO