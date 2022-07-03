Un5gettable to appear at Feinstein’s

Un5gettable started as five friends from Kokomo having fun performing. “We started 20 years ago in our late teens and early 20s,” Carmel resident Joe Cameron said. “We were friends first. We decided to do a couple performances as a gag. We went our separate ways to live...
“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Bright Star” begins July 7 and runs through July 17 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net. ‘All the Way’
The City of Noblesville held its “Stars and Stripes Forever” celebration on July 4 in downtown Noblesville. The event included a parade and live music by Hairbangers Ball. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this...
Bridgette Ludlow acknowledges country music isn’t usually a genre she embraces. Nonetheless, she is challenging herself by playing Angela in “Honky Tonk Angels” in Beef & Boards’ production of the show from July 14 to Aug. 14. The plot centers on three gutsy women who follow their dreams to Nashville, Tenn.
When Realtor Carrie Holle decided to focus her work on the luxury home market in Carmel, other real estate experts advised that her focus might be too narrow. It was a risk she was willing to take. “I thought, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to really do...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the leading authorities on burgers has released a list of the 50 best burgers in the country, and one selection is making the Hoosier State proud. Thrillist is known for reviewing and tracking the best restaurants in everything from pizza to barbecue to...
Summer is here, and here the living is getting easier for at least one family we know of. We recently completed this lovely backyard patio and landscape. The patio consists of 650 square feet of living space divided into two separate patio areas. The two patio surfaces step down to accommodate the slope of the backyard lawn. Each of the patios is defined by a sinuous double-row border of pavers. Within the borders, the pavers are set in an attractive pattern using multiple sizes of pavers.
Westfield will host the U.S. Ninja National Championships and Ninja World Cup this fall at the Grand Park Sports Complex, officials have announced. The event will take place Oct. 7-9 at the complex, where a press conference was held earlier this month with representatives from the ninja sport and the Hamilton County Sports Authority.
July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
INDIANAPOLIS — Two children were shot inside bouncy houses at a shopping center on Indy’s east side during an Independence Day celebration Monday evening. Indianapolis Metro Police did not immediately have information on a suspect, but said a person shot into the crowd gathered at an organized cookout at a shopping center at 38th St., and North Arlington Ave., just before 7 p.m.
Noblesville Schools has approved creating a joint services agreement for the administration of career and vocational training for students. The agreement between the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement and Noblesville Schools will be in conjunction with five other school corporations within Hamilton County. Under the proposed plan, classes would be offered at each respective school, allowing students from across Hamilton County to access such courses, said David Day, an attorney and partner with Church, Church, Hittle + Antrim.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle...
When Chris and Sue Estep opened Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield in 1993, the couple was preparing to do something they said no one in Indiana had ever done – create an academy dedicated solely to America’s pastime. Now approaching its 30th anniversary, Roundtripper Academy’s dedication to player...
The Fourth of July weekend cookout is just around the corner, and we are planning a barbeque with some friends at our house. That was not the original plan but turns out we were not invited to the cookout around the corner. Here is a statistic reported by the people...
INDIANAPOLIS — A new campaign started this weekend in more than a dozen Indianapolis churches. It's preaching a simple message of nonviolence to young people: "don't lose your cool." On a violent holiday weekend, with two people killed and 11 injured in shootings and stabbings in Indianapolis, the call...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
Mina Starsiak Hawk is a pro at turning dated or rundown houses into a cozy place to call home, and the Good Bones star's own charming home is no exception. The three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood is where Starsiak Hawk calls home with husband Steve Hawk and their two children – daughter Charlie and son Jack.
