Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

(Dallas County, IA) -- Investigators in Dallas County say the body of man who drowned in an accident on the Raccoon River has been found and identified. Van Meter Police say 34 year-old Ricco Morrow of Des Moines was tubing down the river with a group when they got pulled into a construction site near a bridge over Interstate 80. Investigators say Morrow and two teens hit a water diversion tube at the construction site, and while the teens made it out with minor injuries, Morrow drowned trying to help them. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends everyone on the water wear life preservers, even though they're not required on tubes, according to Iowa law.

18 HOURS AGO