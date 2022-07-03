ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense...

Perry Police Report July 5

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2013 Chrysler van, registered to and driven by Jennifer Lynn Pierce of 608 Warford St., Perry, collided with a 2007 Buick Le Saber, registered to and driven by Jean Baptiste Sibomana of 5919 N.W. 50th St., Johnston. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $10,000.
PERRY, IA
Des Moines police remind residents of firework rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fireworks can be fun, but Des Moines police say there are rules in place so they don't turn dangerous. "If it goes bang, you can't set it off in your neighborhood," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "Commercial grade fireworks are set up by professionals who are licensed. There's no private consumers allowed to shoot fireworks in the city of Des Moines."
DES MOINES, IA
Dallas County Drowning Victim's Body Found, Identified

(Dallas County, IA) -- Investigators in Dallas County say the body of man who drowned in an accident on the Raccoon River has been found and identified. Van Meter Police say 34 year-old Ricco Morrow of Des Moines was tubing down the river with a group when they got pulled into a construction site near a bridge over Interstate 80. Investigators say Morrow and two teens hit a water diversion tube at the construction site, and while the teens made it out with minor injuries, Morrow drowned trying to help them. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends everyone on the water wear life preservers, even though they're not required on tubes, according to Iowa law.
Lovilla murder victim identified, authorities say her husband killed her

Lovilla, IA- Authorities say a man killed his wife, dumped her body in the woods, then shot himself to death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that someone told police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny there had been a possible murder in southeast Iowa and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla was found in a rural area of Monroe County on Sunday.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol. The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system. What's happening: Officers...
DES MOINES, IA
Urbandale Man Killed in Crash Near Algona

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Central Iowa man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Kossuth County late Saturday evening. Law enforcement officials say a 911 call was received shortly before midnight for a motorcycle in the ditch less a mile south of the Oak Lake entrance. Upon arrival in the area, responding units found 43-year-old Matthew Strable dead.
ALGONA, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 5

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Lindsay Perrien of Grimes was traveling eastbound on Iowa Highway 44 near W Avenue when a vehicle, driven by Matthew Robie of Ankeny, pulled out from a stop sign and was struck by Perrien’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to Perrien’s car was estimated at $12,000, and damage to Robie’s car was estimated at $8,000. Robie was issued a citation for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Convictions of Two Area Men

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of two area men after they filed appeals. Chad Dietrick was convicted of second degree murder in Kossuth County in December 2020 in the stabbing death of Krista Hesebeck at her home in Lakota two years earlier. He argued that his conviction should be overturned claiming the court refused to give the jury special instruction, but the state’s highest court found no errors were made and affirmed the findings at the lower level.
LAKOTA, IA
Iowa driver dies after crashing through front window of home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of an Iowa residence on Saturday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported east of Webster City on 220th Street and Neely Avenue. According to the...
Valley West Inn catches fire again, investigation underway

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, someone noticed smoke coming from the Valley West Inn. Police were called to address the situation. Fire investigators in West Des Moines are working to learn how the fire started. Police said no one was inside when crews searched the building, but there was evidence that someone forced open a door.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Police Report July 1-4, 2022

10:05am: A traffic stop at Cedar Street and Mckinley Street resulted in a citation being issued to Amanda Huff, of Jefferson, for “Operating Non Registered Vehicle”. 10:53am: Deb Kucerak reported a bat in a yard in the 300 block of East Adams Street. An Officer responded, but was unable to assist the bat.
JEFFERSON, IA

