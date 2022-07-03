Lightning trade defenseman Ryan McDonagh to Predators

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash, the teams announced.

A deal involving McDonagh isn't a surprise after reports earlier this week indicated the team was working with the veteran to find a preferred trade destination. The Lightning have a few key players headed toward free agency -- including Ondrej Palat, Nick Paul (signed seven-year extension), and Jan Rutta -- and needed to make difficult decisions to find cap space. McDonagh was due to count $6.75 million against Tampa Bay's cap in each of the next four seasons.

McDonagh, 33, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, but made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers in 2010. He was acquired by the Lightning in a midseason trade during the 2017-18 season. In 267 regular season games with Tampa Bay, he recorded 99 points and 529 blocks.

In Nashville, McDonagh joins a team that already has a group of experienced defenders led by Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm.

Myers, 25, appeared in 27 games for the Predators last season and recorded four points. Mismash, 23, hasn't made his NHL debut yet and spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.