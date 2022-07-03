ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln hit and run

By Zoey Muessel
 4 days ago
UPDATE 7/5/22:

The Lincoln Police Department has identified 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred late Saturday.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/3/22:

Lincoln police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday at 9:26 p.m.

According to police, a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.

The driver of the Subaru is reported to be a 19-year-old man from Lincoln who was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police.

The two occupants of the Chrysler were treated at the scene and released.

Police also said that the driver of the Ford left the scene on foot shortly after the crash occurred. Investigators say they have located video of this suspect and are working to locate him.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information to call its non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

