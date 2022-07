State Police say a Franklinton man died Sunday morning when his SUV ran off the road and overturned. Larry August Ragas Jr., 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers were called to a location near W. Liberty Farm Road in Vermilion Parish at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday. They found that Ragas was driving the SUV north on La. 35 when the vehicle ran off the road, hit a bridge rail and overturned.

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO