The Tampa Bay Lightning made the tough decision on Sunday to part ways with longtime defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh. The Lightning are reportedly sending McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers as well as forward Grant Mismash. The trade was announced by the Lightning via Twitter. We have acquired […] The post Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO