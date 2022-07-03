Man found dead after mobile home fire in Panther Valley

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A big rig driver escaped without getting hurt after a crash along Interstate 80 in Truckee on Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. near Donner Pass Road. #TrafficAlert in @NevadaCountyCA: 🚨The #1 (left) lane BLOCKED🚧 on westbound Interstate 80 @ Donner Lake due to traffic collision. No estimated time of reopening. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CHPGoldRun @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF pic.twitter.com/4KI7Msj8QB — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 4, 2022 Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig – which was traveling westbound – ended up on its side on the eastbound direction. California Highway Patrol says the driver walked away from the crash unhurt. Traffic is light in the area, officers say, but one lane is closed as crews clean up the mess.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO