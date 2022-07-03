The Best GTA 5 Mods To Download

Few things have disappointed "Grand Theft Auto" fans in the last few years quite like the bungled release of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition." Developed by Grove Street Games for modern consoles, the "Definitive" collection of "GTA 3," "GTA: Vice City," and "GTA: San Andreas" was anything but definitive, consisting of buggy facelifts full of some of the most hilarious glitches ever. But once the novelty of those creepy bugs wore off, fans were left with a clunky and unimaginative repackaging of three beloved games. This didn't stop copies of the collection from selling like hotcakes, but it may have led to some pretty dire consequences for fans of Rockstar Games' back catalogue.
Comments / 0