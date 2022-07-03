ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best GTA 5 Mods To Download

By Joey Carr
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince GTA V's initial release way back in 2013, thousands and thousands of mods have been created for it. The modding community is one of the most passionate in gaming and the same applies when it comes to any Rockstar Games creation. However, seeing as GTA V is the...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cuphead Divine Relic: How To Solve The Riddle And Unlock The Secret Charm

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course takes players to Inkwell Isle IV, a brand-new little world filled with its own unique bosses. Inkwell Isle IV also contains a mysterious puzzle that players can solve. While it is an optional objective, it's certainly worth figuring out due to what happens after you solve it. If the mystery behind the Broken Relic, Climbing Contest, and graveyard is tripping you up, we've put together a guide that breaks down the logic for solving Cuphead's graveyard puzzle. You can eventually turn the Broken Relic into the Cursed Relic and then finally get the big prize: the Divine Relic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Releasing August 26

Splatoon 3 is coming soon, and Nintendo is marking the occasion with a special edition Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is coming on August 26, sporting a special look showing paint splatters and squids. That puts it right ahead of Splatoon 3, which releases on September 9.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mods#Modding#Gta V#Los Santos#Video Game
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2022 Are Available Now

The latest batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers is live now. July 2022's PS Plus lineup includes Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. The trio of new PlayStation Plus free games will be until August 2 for PS4 and PS5 users. This is one of the better PS Plus lineups of the year, so PlayStation Plus subscribers have a couple of fun games to check out this month.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Persona 5 Royal Characters Are Coming To Alchemy Stars On July 14

Alchemy Stars developers Level Infinite and Tourdog Studio are collaborating with Atlus to bring the character of Persona 5 Royal to the mobile game. The event will run from July 14 to August 3 and will introduce Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, and Mona to Alchemy Stars. Players participating in the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Summer Sundown Event: Challenges, Rewards, And New Legendary Skin

Just after the Awakening Collection Event came to a close, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment launched a surprise event called the Summer Sundown Flash Event. While Arenas-based Flash Events are a regular occurrence in Apex Legends, this is the first Flash Event to hit the game's original battle royale mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA 4 And Red Dead Redemption Remasters Scrapped By Rockstar, Insider Claims

A new report claims that supposed remasters of Grand Theft Auto 4 and the first Red Dead Redemption have been scrapped. Rockstar insider Tez2 recently claimed on Twitter (via VGC) that any potential GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters are unlikely to go ahead. And this is potentially due to the poor reception of last year's GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - New Monsters Guide

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds a whole list of new monsters to the game. However, they're not all "new" per se. Some of them are subspecies of existing monsters, and others are returning from past games. So, we'll dive into which monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are genuinely new and which fans are already familiar with.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Officially Gets November Release Date

God of War Ragnarok is officially launching on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. Following rumors about a delay into 2023, and reassurances from the developers, the sequel to 2018's God of War reboot is indeed set to arrive this year. The news was accompanied by a short new CG...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Leaker Claims GTA Remastered Trilogy Had Terrible Consequences

Few things have disappointed "Grand Theft Auto" fans in the last few years quite like the bungled release of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition." Developed by Grove Street Games for modern consoles, the "Definitive" collection of "GTA 3," "GTA: Vice City," and "GTA: San Andreas" was anything but definitive, consisting of buggy facelifts full of some of the most hilarious glitches ever. But once the novelty of those creepy bugs wore off, fans were left with a clunky and unimaginative repackaging of three beloved games. This didn't stop copies of the collection from selling like hotcakes, but it may have led to some pretty dire consequences for fans of Rockstar Games' back catalogue.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Update Finally Fixes Xbox Input Lag

Two weeks after Apex Legends received an update that broke the game for next-gen Xbox players, Respawn has released an update that remedies the input lag issue that first appeared after the Awakening Collection Event went live with the 13.1 patch. Xbox users gained access to the 13.1 patch two...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA 6 & GTA Trilogy Changed Rockstar Remaster Plans | GameSpot News

Rockstar insider Tez2 recently claimed on Twitter that it is unlikely that Rockstar Games is moving forward with potential GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters. A report from Kotaku corroborates that neither of these remasters are moving ahead for now, and that all remakes have been "shelved" as the studio focuses on Grand Theft Auto 6. In a tweet replying to another user on Twitter, Tez2 also clarified that the remasters weren't in full production, more just something that was planned, with Rockstar "looking at the Trilogy to greenlight more remasters."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tatsumi505

Tatsumi505 posted a message in the forum topic Anos (LN) vs Luffy. on the Battles board Jul 6, 6:46am.
COMICS
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#381) - July 5, 2022

Welcome back to another, slightly shorter, week of Wordle. Today is July 5 and I hope everyone had a safe holiday! Today's word, perhaps aware of how much a long weekend can take folks out of it, is a relative breeze that everyone should be able to get. Plus, you've all got me to help too, so let's get into it.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Demolition Crew Arsenal Drop Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest Arsenal Drop is now available in the portable battle royale's in-game store. The Demolition Crew Arsenal Drop features a collection of 20 cosmetic items, from stat trackers to Legendary skins. The cosmetics are unlocked at random, and each reward has a different probability of being unlocked.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

The comedic action game Lollipop Chainsaw will receive a full-fledged remake

The comedic action game Lollipop Chainsaw, created by Japanese game designer Goichi Suda, will receive a full-fledged remake for modern platforms in 2023. IGN published confirmation. The project’s release will handle by the company Dragami Games, headed by the producer of the original game and former head of Kadokawa Games,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy