TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a statewide shortage of officials and the four East Texas chapters could use help in fielding crews on Friday night. Officials with several chapters in District 10 of the Texas Association of Sports Officials say the need for more referees is a state wide issue and numbers are being stretched thin. Earlier this decade the Stephen F. Austin Chapter would see an average decrease of 10 officials a year hanging up their whistle. Over the past three years the numbers have stayed around 70 active members a year in the chapter.

TYLER, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO