Two of the biggest offseason questions are still unresolved — where will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play next season? Durant has been linked in trade rumors to the Raptors, Suns, Heat and plenty of others, and you can bet all 30 teams have at least inquired about the Nets' asking price.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO