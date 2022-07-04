ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three killed in Copenhagen mall shooting, 22-year-old suspect arrested

By STAFF, Camille BAS-WOHLERT, Emil Helms, Olafur Steinar Gestsson
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEJ3q_0gTp4V0100
A 22-year-old 'ethnic Dane' was arrested after the shooting /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

A gunman killed three people and wounded several others in a shooting at a busy Copenhagen mall on Sunday as panicked shoppers said they ran for their lives.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting but his motives were unclear, police said.

The shooter, who was believed to have acted alone, was known to the police "but only peripherally".

"He's not someone we particularly know," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told a news conference after the rare mass shooting, the first since February 2015.

The young man, who according to witnesses was armed with a large rifle, was arrested peacefully shortly after police arrived at the large Fields shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuNs4_0gTp4V0100
Copenhagen shooting /AFP

"There are three dead and several injured, three of them in critical condition," Thomassen said.

The three dead were a man in his forties and two young people whose ages were not specified.

On social networks, people had been speculating about a racist motive, or some other motive, the head of the investigation said, "but I cannot say that we have anything which supports that at this moment."

Police however confirmed they were investigating videos posted online which claimed to show the suspect with weapons and pointing a gun at his head.

Images from the scene showed parents carrying their children as they fled the building and ambulance personnel taking people away on stretchers.

- 'We ran for our lives' -

The shooting occurred around 5:30 pm, causing panic in the mall. Many visitors were there for a concert with British singer Harry Styles at the nearby Royal Arena, which was cancelled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tbd82_0gTp4V0100
Images from the scene showed parents carrying their children as they fled the building and ambulance personnel carrying people away on stretchers /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

"My daughters were supposed to go see Harry Styles. They called me to say someone was shooting. They were in a restaurant when it happened," Hans Christian Stolz, a 53-year-old Swede who came to pick up his children, told AFP.

"We thought at first people were running because they had seen Harry Styles, then we understood that it was people in panic ... We ran for our lives," his daughter Cassandra said.

Styles said he was devastated by news of the attack.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city," the singer posted on Twitter.

"I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other."

The attack occurred two days after this year's Tour de France cycling competition started from Copenhagen, and the Tour organisers released a statement expressing their sympathy.

"The entire caravan of the Tour de France sends its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families," it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpnKr_0gTp4V0100
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Soren Thomassen said one person had been arrested /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Witnesses quoted by the Danish media described how the suspect had tried to trick people by saying his weapon was a fake one, to get them to approach.

"He was sufficiently psychopathic to go and hunt people, but he wasn't running," one witness told DR state television.

Other eyewitnesses told Danish media they had seen more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were fired.

"We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang," Thea Schmidt, who was in the mall at the time of the attack told broadcaster TV2. "Then we ran out of Field's too."

- 'We heard gunshots' -

Police had urged people in the building to wait inside for their arrival, calling on others to keep away from the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK2EZ_0gTp4V0100
Eyewitnesses told Danish media they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were fired /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

"All of a sudden we heard gunshots, I heard 10 shots, and we ran as far as we could to take refuge in the toilet," Isabella told public broadcaster DR. She said she had hidden in the mall for two hours.

Other witnesses described the gunman as a man around 1.8 metres (five feet nine inches) tall carrying a hunting rifle.

Footage of the arrest shows the suspect, wearing a white jumpsuit to preserve DNA evidence, being picked up by officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtHgS_0gTp4V0100
Distraught people gathered outside the shopping centre /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

"Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.

"Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second."

The Danish royal family said their "thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the victims and their relatives and all those affected by the tragedy".

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she was "greatly saddened to hear about the shocking act of violence" while Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said his "thoughts go to the victims and their relatives and to the relief crews who are currently working to save lives".

The shooting comes just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others.

In February of 2015, two people were killed and five injured in Copenhagen in a series of Islamist-motivated shootings.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six

ROME (Reuters) -Parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday amid record temperatures, local authorities said, killing at least six people and injuring eight. The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers, adding that there was likely...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen Airport#Violent Crime#Danish
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
AFP

AFP

69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy